ConnectWise Transitions TSP-ISAO to CompTIA

ConnectWise transitions security-focused Information Sharing & Analysis Organization (TSP-ISAO) to CompTIA. What MSPs, MSSPs & cybersecurity firms need to know.

ConnectWise has transitioned a security-focused Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) to CompTIA, the software company and the technology association confirmed today.

The transition has symbolic and strategic importance to both organizations as well as MSPs, ChannelE2E believes.

Launched in 2019, the Technology Solution Provider Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (TSP-ISAO) has enviable goals. The TSP-ISAO was formed to unite technology vendors, solution providers, researchers and organizations to create a more secure infrastructure within the technology solution provider industry, ConnectWise asserts.

Roughly 650 technology companies joined the organization TSP-ISAO to date. TSP participants include MSPs, cloud service providers, MSSPs and other channel partners.

ConnectWise also tried to recruit rival MSP software companies and business automation firms into the organization. But some vendors balked because they worried the TSP-ISAO would not be vendor neutral.

In a bid to mitigate those concerns, MSP veteran MJ Shoer joined as executive director of the TSP-ISAO in late 2019. The next step, transitioning the organization to CompTIA, reinforces the TSP-ISAO’s vendor neutrality.

Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the transition, Shoer said:

“There is great interest from managed service providers and other organizations to be part of an information sharing body dedicated to cybersecurity, the global MSP community and its customers.

Added ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee:

“ConnectWise launched the TSP-ISAO because getting companies to collaborate on cybersecurity is only going to make everyone stronger in this fight. We believe the time is now right to hand off the day-to-day operations to CompTIA so the TSPA-ISAO can benefit from its resources and its global reach. Most importantly, CompTIA’s standing as a vendor-neutral organization open to anyone engaged in the business of technology makes it the ideal home for the TSP-ISAO, where companies from all corners of the industry can come together for the collective good.”

Concluded Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA:

“The TSP-ISAO is a critically important cybersecurity initiative that’s made great strides in a short period of time thanks to the vision of Arnie Bellini and the leadership of ConnectWise. With the ongoing support of the ConnectWise team and the organizations that are already supporting this effort we intend to build on these early successes.”

ConnectWise will remain involved with the TSP-ISAO as a Founding Member.

CompTIA TSP-ISAO: Next Moves

What’s next for the TSP-ISAO. Shoer provided some clues. The organization will help members to “buttress their defenses with real-time threat information, analyses of potential impacts, coordinated response efforts, security best practices, and education for their staff and customers.”

The transition to CompTIA is expected to last several months as the association melds the TSP-ISAO program into its existing cybersecurity initiatives and industry groups, the association says.

ConnectWise: Next Moves

Handing off the TSP-ISAO also simplifies life for ConnectWise, ChannelE2E believes. Among the company’s major priorities:

Improving the security of ConnectWise’s business and IT automation software through these steps.

Continuing to integrate the recent Continuum acquisition into its business.

It’s a safe bet that a combined ConnectWise and Continuum roadmap will emerge in 2020, though I’m not sure on timing since businesses from all backgrounds are navigating the coronavirus pandemic.