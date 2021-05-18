Podcast: Connectwise Partner Program for Cybersecurity Unveiled
ConnectWise Chief Revenue Officer Clint Maddox explains the new ConnectWise Partner Program for Cybersecurity-- and the four-step journey designed to help partners build cybersecurity business practices.
Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest today is Clint Maddox, chief revenue officer at ConnectWise.
The conversation explores the new ConnectWise Partner Program for Cybersecurity — including key components, priorities and opportunities for technology solutions providers (TSPs) and MSPs that want to build cybersecurity business practices.
We also explore how ConnectWise expanded into the cybersecurity market from business automation and IT management software.
Looking a bit further down the road, Maddox previews how the partner program will expand beyond security later this year, and he shares some first steps for how partners can begin their cyber journeys right now.
Podcast: Listen Here
The conversation covers:
- 0:00 – Introductions
- 0:40 – Clint Maddox’s background and partner focus at ConnectWise.
- 2:00 – ConnectWise: Expanding from PSA and RMM, building a security stack, and becoming more strategic for partners.
- 3:27 – The ConnectWise partner framework, and where cyber fits in.
- 3:55 – How ConnectWise wants to help partners accelerate revenue growth: A framework for success.
- 4:34 – The new ConnectWise Partner Program for Cybersecurity: Key goals.
- 4:50 – Four cyber journeys for partners: Step 1 – “Get your house in order” checklist
- 6:11 – Step 2: Selling cybersecurity to your existing clientele.
- 7:10 – Step 3: Helping service providers to accelerate adoption of new customers.
- 7:47 – Step 4: Where master-level partners will head next.
- 8:50 – All four steps summarized, and the associated partner opportunities.
- 10:50 – How ConnectWise Partner Development Managers (PDMs) will help MSPs & IT solutions providers sell cyber to end-customers.
- 11:50 – Exploring ConnectWise’s cybersecurity-related acquisitions (Continuum, Perch and StratoZen), and the resulting capabilities for partners.
- 14:10 – The ConnectWise Partner Program: Why cybersecurity was the first step, and where the partner program will head next.
- 16:35 – What’s next: A framework for assessing service provider operational maturity. Plus, RMM and business continuity modules.
- 18:o5 – Reach out to ConnectWise account manager directly or visit ConnectWise.com/partner-program for more information.
- 19:06 – Conclusion.
