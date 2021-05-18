Podcast: Connectwise Partner Program for Cybersecurity Unveiled

ConnectWise Chief Revenue Officer Clint Maddox explains the new ConnectWise Partner Program for Cybersecurity-- and the four-step journey designed to help partners build cybersecurity business practices.

Welcome to the ChannelE2E podcast. Our guest today is Clint Maddox, chief revenue officer at ConnectWise.

The conversation explores the new ConnectWise Partner Program for Cybersecurity — including key components, priorities and opportunities for technology solutions providers (TSPs) and MSPs that want to build cybersecurity business practices.

We also explore how ConnectWise expanded into the cybersecurity market from business automation and IT management software.

Looking a bit further down the road, Maddox previews how the partner program will expand beyond security later this year, and he shares some first steps for how partners can begin their cyber journeys right now.

Podcast: Listen Here

The conversation covers: