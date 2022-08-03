ConnectWise, N-able, Sophos Owner Continues to Acquire Cybersecurity, Identity Companies

Thoma Bravo's Ping Identity buyout reinforces the private equity firm's expansion across the cybersecurity, identity & access management (IAM) markets.

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo continues to extend its reach across the cybersecurity, identity and access management (IAM) markets. Indeed, Thoma Bravo’s latest acquisition involves Ping Identity, MSSP Alert reported.

The move comes only four months after Thoma Bravo acquired identity security firm SailPoint Technologies. The Thoma Bravo investment portfolio also includes such MSP-focused software and security businesses as ConnectWise, N-able and Sophos, among many other firms.

