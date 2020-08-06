ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2020: Virtual Conference Details Confirmed

ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2020 conference shifts to virtual only. Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) Creator Gino Wickman confirmed to keynote.

ConnectWise, as most MSPs expected, has shifted its IT Nation Connect 2020 conference to a virtual-only event. The face-to-face event won’t be held because of the coronavirus pandemic.

IT Nation Connect online is designed for business leaders across the technology services provider (TSP) and managed services provider (MSP) markets. The agenda and tiered pricing details (free, $99 and $149) are here.

The keynote speaker is Gino Wickman, creator of the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), a practical method for helping companies achieve greatness. The EOS Tools are being used by more than 70,000 companies. Additional guest speakers include Service Leadership CEO Paul Dippell and TruMethods CEO Gary Pica.

This is the second major IT Nation virtual event of 2020. A sister event, designed for technology leaders, was held in June 2020, ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee notes.