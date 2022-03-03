ConnectWise, Intel Security Partnership: MSPs Gain Threat Detection Technology

ConnectWise & Intel partnership may help MSPs to identity, detect and respond to SMB security incidents more rapidly.

ConnectWise and Intel have partnered to integrate RMM (remote monitoring and management) software with Intel’s Threat Detection Technology (TDT).

The net result: MSPs that run ConnectWise’s RMM software should be able to identity, detect and respond to security incidents more rapidly, the companies say. Meanwhile, Intel announced a similar TDT relationship with endpoint security software provider ESET.

MSP Software Companies: Security Acquisitions

The ConnectWise-Intel partnership surfaces amid a busy time in the MSP software and security sector. Indeed, ConnectWise and many of its rivals are rolling out R&D moves, acquisitions and alliances to help MSPs and small business.

On the M&A front, MSP software companies have mostly done tuck-in security deals. Examples include:

Also of note: Most of the major MSP software providers now have CISOs (chief information security officers) in place, while virtual CISO services are also becoming popular across the MSP sector. Moreover, ConnectWise announced a new CISO (Patrick Beggs) amid a company reorg in February 2022.

ConnectWise IT Nation Secure

Next up, ConnectWise, backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, is preparing to host the IT Nation Secure 2022 conference in June. The event is designed to empower MSPs that are focused on cybersecurity and risk mitigation strategies.