MSP Software Provider ConnectWise Hires Australia, New Zealand Talent

Former LogicMonitor, MalwareBytes & SolarWinds employees join ConnectWise to expand MSP software provider's business in Australia & New Zealand.

MSP software and services provider ConnectWise has hired multiple senior managers for newly created positions in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region — with an emphasis on MSP partner engagement in Australia and New Zealand.

The key hires include:

LogicMonitor, Oracle NetSuite and Autotask veteran veteran Harry Guy as senior manager, sales, APAC;

MalwareBytes veteran Vikas Uberoy as senior manager, APAC; and

SolarWinds and Symantec veteran Katrina Evans as senior manager for marketing in APAC.

The hires are designed to expand ConnectWise’s footprint “significantly across Australia and New Zealand,” the company said.

ConnectWise: Recent Milestones, Next Business Moves

ConnectWise, backed by private equity firm Thoma Bravo, offers IT automation, business management and security solutions for MSPs and IT professionals.

In a recent interview with ChannelE2E, ConnectWise CEO Jason Magee described multiple business, talent, partner support and technology milestones — and some key themes that may emerge at the IT Nation Connect 2021 conference. The event is scheduled for November 10-12 in Orlando, Florida. Stay tuned for a recap of that interview with Magee later this month on ChannelE2E.