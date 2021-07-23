ConnectWise Expands Security, Business Management Software Options for MSPs

ConnectWise has taken multiple steps to bolster and expand its cybersecurity and business automation software for MSPs (managed IT service providers) and TSPs (technology solutions providers).

The new developments involve:

An expanded partnership with SentinelOne;

a free version of BrightGauge business intelligence software for MSPs; and

updates to ConnectWise Manage, a professional services automation (PSA) software platform for MSPs.

The new developments surfaced amid IT Nation Explore 2021, a virtual event that offers deep-dive product training to ConnectWise’s partners and customers.

ConnectWise and SentinelOne Expand Partnership

On the security front, ConnectWise expanded its relationship with SentinelOne — a major provider of EDR (endpoint detection and response) and XDR (eXtended detection and response) software.

The SentinelOne-ConnectWise relationship initially involved ConnectWise’s SOC (security operations center), which ConnectWise acquired in the Continuum M&A deal of 2019. The expanded SentinelOne-ConnectWise relationship now involves offering SentinelOne Control and SentinelOne Complete as standalone products in the ConnectWise security product suite, the two companies say.

Moreover, the two companies are “actively working on unique integrations within the ConnectWise platform for additional value” to MSPs and technology solutions providers (TSPs), the firms say.

ConnectWise BrightGauge, ConnectWise Manage Enhancements

On the business management software front, ConnectWise introduced enhancements for BrightGauge and ConnectWise Manage.

BrightGauge is a business intelligence (BI) and reporting software platform for MSPs that ConnectWise acquired in the Continuum M&A deal of November 2019. Continuum acquired BrightGauge in January 2019. BrightGauge typically competes with ConnectSmart and MSPCFO, among other software solutions.

The latest BrightGauge enhancements involve BrightGauge Essentials, a free version of the BI software. According to ConnectWise, BrightGauge Essentials delivers four pre-built dashboards and three reports with “actionable financial and operational metrics for a fast and easy setup experience to start learning the health of a partner’s business.” BrightGauge essentials will launch at no cost to all ConnectWise Manage partners “in the coming weeks,” the company says.

Meanwhile, ConnectWise Manage is a PSA (professional services automation) software platform. The latest enhancement involves ConnectWise Manage Billing Reconciliation, a new feature that “provides accurate and timely usage-based cloud billing reconciliation of vendor bills,” the company says. As a result, users can “reconcile their manual usage billing spreadsheets in less than 10 minutes for any vendor or distributor,” ConnectWise asserts.

ConnectWise Bolsters Partner Support

Separately, ConnectWise has quietly added headcount and taken other steps to improve partner support, CEO Jason Magee told ChannelE2E in an interview earlier this week. Magee also described various business, R&D, diversity and cybersecurity priorities during the conversation. We’ll provide a recap of that interview in the days ahead. Stay tuned.