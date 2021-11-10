ConnectWise Bets MSP Software Code Base on Asio, ConnectWise RMM

ConnectWise vows to deliver more modern, more automated software for MSPs. First up: Asio & ConnectWise RMM. CEO Jason Magee shares three takeaways.

ConnectWise is on a software development mission that seeks to simplify the company’s code base — while also delivering modern, unified and more automated solutions for MSPs.

The latest developments surfaced at the IT Nation Connect 2021 keynote this evening in Orlando, Florida — which attracted 2,700 attendees. Roughly 42 percent of those attendees are MSP and IT solutions provider owners.

During a fireside chat, CEO Jason Magee told Chief Customer Officer Craig Fulton that ConnectWise realizes it needs to mature as a business — especially since MSP companies are maturing. “First, we’ll deliver more innovation, and faster,” Magee vowed. “Second, we’ll invest more in your growth via the ConnectWise Partner Program. Third, we’ve listened and learned. We’ll make it easier to do business with ConnectWise.”

Following that discussion, ConnectWise announced:

Asio (pronounced A-Zee-Ohh) — a new, unified platform for IT solutions providers.

ConnectWise RMM, a “new solution” that’s positioned as the next generation of ConnectWise Automate.

Read between the the lines, and Asio essentially is an MSP operating system (one pane of glass) while ConnectWise RMM is an application that runs atop the Asio platform. (Note: That’s ChannelE2E’s simplified spin on it.) The announcement repeatedly emphasized automation.

Asio seeks to extend ConnectWise between traditional endpoints to areas such as user, cloud applications, infrastructure and IoT management. Asio already has 50 microservices, the company indicated during the keynote. Also, the Recover Complete BDR service is built atop the Asio platform.

ConnectWise RMM: What Is It?

Meanwhile, the ConnectWise RMM announcement surfaces roughly two years after ConnectWise acquired Continuum. Ahead of that M&A deal, I believe Continuum had moved to a more modern software architecture. I think Asio and the new ConnectWise RMM may leverage some of that work, but I’m not sure how much.

The ConnectWise RMM software will apparently succeed the original ConnectWise Automate code base, which involve the LabTech Software investment of 2010.

LabTech’s code was written just as the world was shifting from Windows Server and client-server architectures to full-blown SaaS services. So even as it gained popularity, LabTech also faced scaling limits from the client-server era. ConnectWise RMM seeks to replace the original Automate architecture with a cloud-scale architecture.

With a not to security, the ConnectWise effort prioritizes the “protection of the data, applications and infrastructure in both Asio and the next Automate, and invested heavily in proactive and preventative protections so partners can be confident that their data and systems are safe,” the company indicated.

ConnectWise is demonstrating and discussing some of the new ConnectWise RMM features at the conference, including new scripting and patching capabilities, I believe.

ConnectWise Mentors MSP Businesses

To help MSPs with business development and management, ConnectWise unveiled Modes Theory, a “new methodology to help partners identify and operationalize their businesses in alignment with this unique business objectives.” Modes Theory surfaces a few months after ConnectWise acquired Service Leadership, which is deeply experienced in MSP business optimization.

The program will align MSPs with their business mode (Startup Mode, Balance Builder Mode, Value Builder Mode and Empire Builder Mode)—partners can “refine their business approach based on desired outcomes,” the company asserted.

On the technology partner front, the company announced ConnectWise Invent, a “program that provides development support, readiness, certifications and go-to-market support, for partners in the Invent program.” The new program includes a security review of all integrations in addition to integration certification.

Also, watch for the IT Nation community to expand with more online community work in 2022.

The wildcards? We’re checking to see how far along the Asio and ConnectWise RMM code development has progressed, and when new pieces of the software will actually ship.