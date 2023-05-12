ConnectWise Announces PitchIT 2023 Competition

ConnectWise has announced the 27 companies that have been selected to participate in its PitchIT 2023 competition.

ConnectWise has announced the companies that will compete in its PitchIT 2023 program.

The contest was created by ConnectWise in 2018 for innovators to showcase potential offerings that could be built or integrated into the ConnectWise platform.

ConnectWise Announces PitchIT 2023 Competitors

The company is offering small companies the chance to take part in a 16-week program where participants receive a thorough business assessment, gain coaching from industry experts, earn placement on the ConnectWise marketplace, engage in co-marketing, and more, according to the company.

The 27 companies that have been selected to participate in PitchIT 2023 are:

Aquila Clouds, a cloud financial management solution based out of San Ramon, CA

BeeCastle, a Client Relationship solution from Sydney, Australia

Binox MSP, a sales optimization tool located in Garden City, NY

Bizzity, a sales process solution from Yorktown Heights, NY

ChatStyle, a ChatOps solution for MSPs, based out of Charlotte, NC

Compliance Risk, a policy management software company from Dover, NH

DataStream Insurance, a cyber insurance and resilience company based in Sunnyvale, CA

DefensX, a zero-trust security solution located in New York City, NY

FortMesa, a security enablement toolset platform based out of Spencertown, NY

GetKambium, a cloud-based sales and QBR solution located in Auckland, New Zealand

GrokStream, an AIOps platform based out of Dallas, TX

HacWare, a smart security awareness training solution from New York, NY

Kamanja, a compliance as a service solution from Tel Aviv, Israel

Monjur, a contracts as a service solution located in Southlake, TX

MPSToolbox, an e-commerce for technology resellers solution in Kingston, Ontario

MSP Camp, a marketing campaign for MSPs solution from Lakeland, FL

Nodeware, a vulnerability scanner and network assessment solution from Pittsford, NY

Orpheus Cyber, a threat intelligence and vulnerability management platform, London, UK

Phalanx, a zero-trust data access platform based in Arlington, VA

Riskatto, ransomware readiness software solution from Castle Rock, CO

SalesMaturIT, a sales process management solution located in Saratoga Springs, NY

Scalable MSP, an OML-centric business optimization company from Lancashire, England

Symoda, an MSP-centric communications solution based in Ottawa, Ontario

Telivy, a cybersecurity risk assessment company from San Francisco, CA

Thread, a service collaboration platform from New York, NY

vCIO Toolbox, a key account management and risk management solution in Essex, CT

ZenContract, an MSP contract management tool from Auckland, New Zealand

About The Competition

Competitors receive access to “Cameo Coaches” – thought leaders within the MSP space who will provide feedback to participants on their products. The judges will be evaluating each solution based on product innovation, value proposition, GTM strategy, contribution to the industry, and likelihood of success in order to choose the three finalists.

The finalists will be selected from this group to present their solutions on the center stage at IT Nation Connect on November 8-10, 2023. The first-place winner will receive $70,000 in prize money and the second-place winner will receive $30,000.

Sean Lardo, ConnectWise Evangelist, commented: