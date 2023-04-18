ConnectWise Adds AI-Assisted Scripting to Asio Platform

ConnectWise is adding AI-assisted PowerShell scripting as a core capability in the ConnectWise Asio platform across two products in its Unified Monitoring and Management (UMM) solution portfolio: ConnectWise Automate and ConnectWise RMM.

The new feature, powered by ConnectWise’s hosted instance of OpenAI GPT, cuts down on the complex and time-consuming task of writing scripts for MSPs and their customers, ConnectWise said in a statement. Partners can use AI technology to write scripts, quickly review each script, edit if necessary, and deploy it to their clients – saving time and improving efficiency, the company said.

Today’s news comes on the heels of ConnectWise’s February announcement of the integration of AI technology with its remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools and delivers upon ConnectWise’s promise to deliver cutting-edge technology to MSPs to help them work smarter and more efficiently.

ConnectWise and OpenAI ChatGPT Integration

In February 2023, ConnectWise integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT generative AI language model with its remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools—ConnectWise Automate and ConnectWise RMM. ConnectWise was the first software vendor in the MSP space to release an integration with OpenAI into its existing portfolio of solutions, and the company said at the time that AI technology would enable MSPs to automate customer ticketing and issue-tracking processes, leading to faster response times and improved customer service and engagement.

The company said this is Automate’s first integration into the Asio platform, and that the underlying power of Asio made rapid development and deployment of the ChatGPT integration possible. AI-driven analytics and insights will also provide MSPs with a better understanding of their customer’s needs and preferences, allowing them to tailor their service offerings to meet their client demands, compete more effectively in the market, and expand their customer base, ConnectWise said. With ConnectWise’s AI-powered solutions, MSPs can provide a more comprehensive and reliable service offering, further positioning them as trusted partners for their clients, the company said in the statement.

ConnectWise OpenAI Integration: Executive Perspectives

Raghu Bongula, chief technology officer, ConnectWise, commented on the news:

“The explosive growth of artificial intelligence tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT present huge potential in the technology sector, particularly in use cases for MSPs. ConnectWise has long been a pioneer in building innovative solutions for MSPs, and we’ve been prototyping with AI for some time; our engineers love challenging tasks and finding new ways to solve problems for our partners. We had plans to bring AI to our RMM and the ConnectWise Asio™ platform later this year, but with OpenAI, this accelerated our launch plans. We’re excited to add this as a core capability within Asio.”

Ameer Karim, general manager and executive vice president, Unified Monitoring and Management, ConnectWise, added:

“Leveraging OpenAI’s advanced language processing capabilities within our Asio platform and ConnectWise’s remote monitoring and management tools, partners can quickly and easily write complex scripts, saving them time and resources. We are thrilled to announce this integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, a true game-changer for the IT industry. We look forward to rolling this out to our partners starting this month and extending these AI capabilities to solve other use cases across additional ConnectWise solutions. These advanced AI solutions take our offering to a whole new level.”