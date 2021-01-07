Congress Confirms Joe Biden as Next President

Congress certified Joe Biden's electoral college victory -- officially naming him as the next president of the United States. The election outcome arrived several hours after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to derail the process.

Amid the chaos, Twitter, Facebook and other social media platforms on Wednesday temporarily suspended President Trump’s social media accounts — alleging that some of his latest posts could have triggered more violence.

Trump’s Twitter account access was restored sometime Thursday morning, Bloomberg Radio reported. However, Facebook extended its block on Trump’s account “indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote Thursday morning.

Congress Confirms Biden as Next President; Business Organizations Reject Trump

Vice President Mike Pence confirmed Biden as the next president shortly before 4 a.m. ET on Thursday. Shortly thereafter, President Trump issued a statement saying there will be an orderly transition on January 20 — though Trump also said he still disagrees with the outcome.

Multiple business organizations expressed outrage and concern when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. At least four people died in the insurrection. The chaos occurred shortly after Trump personally addressed the crowd, alleged election fraud without providing any evidence of such fraud, and told the crowd to march toward the Capitol.

As the insurrection unfolded, The Business Roundtable stated:

“The chaos unfolding in the nation’s capital is the result of unlawful efforts to overturn the legitimate results of a democratic election. The country deserves better. Business Roundtable calls on the President and all relevant officials to put an end to the chaos and to facilitate the peaceful transition of power.”

Meanwhile, the National Association of Manufacturers — which represents more than 12.1 million men and women — called on Vice President Pence to “seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy.” The association had previously embraced Trump on a range of issues during his presidency.

The 25th Amendment allows the Vice President, working with the Cabinet, to take steps to potentially force President Trump’s removal from office.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are to be sworn into office on January 20, 2021.