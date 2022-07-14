New York-based ComTec Solutions is pushing into the U.S. Southwest with the acquisition of business consultancy RAM Software Systems.

New York-based ComTec Solutions is pushing into the U.S. Southwest with the acquisition of business consultancy RAM Software Systems. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ComTec Solutions Acquires RAM Software Systems

ComTec, founded in 1995, is based in Gates Center, New York. The company has 59 employees listed on LinkedIn. ComTec’s areas of expertise include managed IT, enterprise resource planning (ERP), disaster recovery, and cloud backup.

RAM, founded in 1982, is based in Richardson, Texas. The company has 44 employees listed on LinkedIn. RAM’s areas of expertise include ERP, implementation, training and support and consulting.

The acquisition will allow ComTec to expand its operations throughout the southwestern United States, according to the company. RAM is a certified ERP value chain specialist that works with small and midsized manufacturers and distributors to implement Epicor and other expert software solutions.

ComTec is an Epicor Platinum Partner.

The acquisition is part of a 10-year growth plan set by ComTec, with plans to hire 10 new employees by the end of 2022, according to the company. RAM also brings 30 Epicor clients of its own, all of which ComTec will now serve while helping to onboard new ones, the company said.

ComTec Acquires RAM: Growth Strategy

Rob Moyer, owner and president, ComTec Solutions, commented:

“We are proud to provide RAM customers with an abundance of offerings designed to further their digital evolution. Additionally, this acquisition will aid us in reaching our aggressive growth goals faster and with more precision to continue providing unmatched IT solutions through technology and best-practice approaches.”

Mike Greene, owner, RAM Software Systems, said:

“RAM is excited to be joining forces with ComTec Solutions. With almost 20 years’ experience servicing our Epicor customers, in addition to our expertise, we will be able to offer more resources and a broad array of IT services as we work together to grow the ComTec presence in the Southwest.”

Lisa Pope, president, Epicor, added: