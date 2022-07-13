Computacenter Acquires Business IT Source

Computacenter continues to expand into the North American market with the acquisition of Business IT Source (BITS).

IT services provider Computacenter has acquired value-added reseller Business IT Source (BITS) for an undisclosed amount.

Computacenter Acquires BITS

Computacenter, founded in 1981, is based in Hatfield, England. The company has 13,228 employees listed on LinkedIn. Computacenter’s areas of expertise include technology infrastructure sourcing, transformation and management and digital transformation.

BITS, founded in 2008, is based in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. The company has 40 employees listed on LinkedIn. BITS’ areas of expertise include IT solutions and equipment, computer systems, cloud solutions, product stocking, converged solutions, security, data center services, warehousing and configuration, asset tagging, project management and on-site services.

BITS reported revenue in 2021 of approximately US$245 million with an EBIT of approximately $8.9 million.

The existing BITS leadership team will stay to run the business as a separate operating unit within Computacenter United States to maximize the growth opportunity, the company said. The business and the team will be fully integrated into Computacenter’s North American operations over time, according to Computacenter.

Computacenter Acquires BITS: Executive Insight

Mike Norris, CEO, Computacenter Group, commented:

“Our US business continues to grow organically but we will take additional opportunities to improve our positioning. BITS gives us a much stronger presence in the Midwest of the United States and brings some great people, customers and leadership to our business. The Buffalo Grove Integration Center will allow us to serve more of our Midwest regional customers locally over time, helping us to meet our sustainability goals. I am confident that the BITS leadership will seize the opportunity to continue their current growth momentum.”

Bob Frauenheim, CEO and co-founder, BITS, said:

“We are excited to become part of the Computacenter family. This gives us the opportunity to provide a much broader range of capabilities to our customers and growth opportunities for our people. Operating as a separate business unit will allow us to continue our personalized service while leveraging Computacenter’s capabilities to best serve customers and associates.”

Computacenter’s North American Moves

Computacenter has slowly been working its way into the North American market, most recently acquiring Canadian IT solutions provider Pivot Technology Solutions for about US$80 million. The company’s first move into the region was in 2018 with the buyout of FusionStorm.

In 2017, the company also acquired ServiceNow Gold Services Partner TeamUltra.