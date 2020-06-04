CompuCom President Mick Slattery: The ChannelE2E Interview
This month — June 2020 — marks one year since Mick Slattery was named president of CompuCom. The IT solutions provider, owned by Office Depot, has fine-tuned its business over the past year to focus on further elevating the customer experience.
But what exactly does that mean? In this ChannelE2E interview, recorded May 28, Slattery walks us through his first 12 months on the job — and describes how the CompuCom team is striving to deliver the right products, technologies and services to enterprise customers as well as midmarket organizations.
The conversation covers:
- 0:00 – Introductions
- 0:33 – Slattery recaps his first year leading CompuCom, and the overall business evolution
- 1:43 – CompuCom’s business focus: Key areas of emphasis
- 3:22 – CompuCom’s approach to supporting the distributed workforce
- 3:59 – Extending beyond enterprise customers in the midmarket
- 4:50 – Recent progress at CompuCom — steps to elevate the customer experience
- 6:05 – The coronavirus pandemic — trends, challenges and opportunities
- 7;25 – The future of work, and how CompuCom can assist
- 10:10 – Shifting to Work From Anywhere — how CompuCom is assisting customers
- 11:44 – CompuCom’s blended business model — the right products, technologies, IT projects and annuity services.
- 12:58 – Where Slattery and CompuCom will focus their efforts for the rest of 2020.
- 14:16 – Conclusion
