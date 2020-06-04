CompuCom President Mick Slattery: The ChannelE2E Interview

This month (June 2020) marks one year since Office Depot named Mick Slattery as president of CompuCom. How has the IT solutions provider evolved? Slattery provides answers.

This month — June 2020 — marks one year since Mick Slattery was named president of CompuCom. The IT solutions provider, owned by Office Depot, has fine-tuned its business over the past year to focus on further elevating the customer experience.

But what exactly does that mean? In this ChannelE2E interview, recorded May 28, Slattery walks us through his first 12 months on the job — and describes how the CompuCom team is striving to deliver the right products, technologies and services to enterprise customers as well as midmarket organizations.

The conversation covers: