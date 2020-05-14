CompuCom Parent Office Depot Layoffs: 13,000 Job Cuts, Restructuring

CompuCom parent Office Depot plans layoffs and company restructuring to more greatly emphasize B2B solutions and technology services.

CompuCom parent Office Depot plans layoffs as part of a company restructuring that more greatly emphasizes B2B solutions and IT services. The job cuts could involve 13,000 employees, Bloomberg Radio estimates.

Deeper details about the restructuring are here. Poke around that document, and it sounds like most of the Office Depot job cuts involve retail stores distribution facilities rather than CompuCom and related IT services efforts.

The restructuring news surfaces roughly one week after Office Depot announced progress turning around the CompuCom business unit.

Related: Technology Industry Layoffs – Company List

CompuCom: Emerging Business Turnaround?

Office Depot acquired CompuCom in 2017 for $1 billion — or a lofty 10 times EBITDA. At the time, ChannelE2E warned that the struggling retail giant likely overpaid for the IT services provider.

For Office Depot’s first quarter ended March 28, 2020, CompuCom reported: