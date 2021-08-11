CompuCom Introduces Microsoft Surface Laptop Support Services

ODP's CompuCom introduces Microsoft Surface hardware support services -- a solid sign for the MSP as it seeks a new owner.

CompuCom is partnering more closely with Microsoft on Surface hardware support services — a solid sign for the MSP (managed IT services provider) as it seeks a new owner.

The details: CompuCom, a wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (ODP), is now a Certified Microsoft Authorized Service Provider for enterprise-ready Surface devices. The MSP and IT support company now offers an expanded lifecycle support solution portfolio that includes hardware repair, refurbish and recycle services for Surface devices.

The hardware support builds on CompuCom’s existing capabilities to support the purchase, deployment, management and maintenance of:

Windows 10;

Microsoft 365;

Microsoft Exchange;

Microsoft Azure Active Directory; and

Windows Server 2019.

CompuCom and Microsoft Surface Laptop Support: Key Models to Note

Expanding beyond those cloud and software applications, CompuCom is now authorized to provide repair services for Surface laptops including the Surface Pro 7+, Surface Pro 7, Surface Go 2, Surface Pro X Sq1 and Sq2 and the Microsoft Laptop 3 13” and 15”.

In a prepared statement about the news, CompuCom President Mick Slattery said:

“Our long-term relationship with Microsoft enables us to deliver first-class end-user experiences across a variety of Microsoft solutions. As the surge in hybrid workplace scenarios increases, customers are asking for our assistance to digitally empower their employees with cost effective and scalable 24/7 anytime and anywhere support.”

CompuCom Still Up for Sale, ODP CEO Says

The expanded Microsoft relationship surfaces as parent ODP seeks a buyer for CompuCom’s business. In a conference call with Wall Street analysts on August 4, 2021, ODP CEO Gerry Smith said: “Our process of exploring a value maximizing sale of our CompuCom Division continues to move forward.”

ODP, which also owns Office Depot, did not indicate a timeframe for when CompuCom could potentially be sold. In the meantime, CompuCom’s sales grew 4% in Q2 of 2021 compared to Q2 of 2020 — considerably below the MSP industry rate of about 8 or 9 percent annual growth.

Office Depot acquired CompuCom for $1 billion in October 2017. The IT services business unit has generated mixed performance since that time.