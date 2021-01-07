Commvault Hires Dell EMC Veteran John Tavares As VP, Global Channel and Alliances

Commvault has hired longtime Dell EMC executive John Tavares as vice president, global channel and alliances, the data protection company says.

Tavares arrives amid Commvault’s continued evolution under CEO Sanjay Mirchandani. The company has made progress in its march toward recurring revenue and cloud-delivered data protection, but has also had to deal with activist investors who want a faster business evolution.

Now, Tavares will drive that evolution in the channel. He succeeds Mercer Rowe, who shifts to area vice president for Commvault’s business in Japan. Rowe will focus on growing Commvault’s SaaS division, Metallic, and strengthening the company’s presence in the Asia Pacific region, the company says.

Tavares comes to Commvault after a 25-year stint at Dell EMC, where he worked in a variety of sales leadership roles. He began at EMC and stayed on through the merger with Dell, growing the company’s datacenter software, hardware and services business and increasing revenue year-over-year, according to the statement.

John Tavares: Long-standing Sales Expertise

In a prepared statement about joining Commvault, Tavares said:

“I am excited to bring my long-standing sales expertise to Commvault and aid the company in continuing to grow its reputation for providing trusted enterprise-grade data management solutions across the global channel. The global partner organization has done some amazing things, especially during such uncertain times this past year. I look forward to building on this momentum and creating long-lasting partnerships that will truly benefit our customers.”

Added Riccardo Di Blasio, chief revenue officer, Commvault:

“John is joining Commvault at the perfect time – bringing his wealth of valuable expertise to the global partner organization and serving as a barometer of what we can expect in this next fiscal year. With John as the head of our GPO, working closely with our regional leadership, I am confident that our partnership opportunities will flourish, reaching new audiences and increasing productivity.”

