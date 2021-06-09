Data management software firm Commvault has enhanced its Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Aggregator Partner Advantage Programs to help partners succeed in delivering managed services, according to a statement released by the company.

Commvault’s Partner Advantage Program now offer MSPs and Aggregators multiple ways to partner and earn incentives that drive profitability, deepen ecosystem relationships centered around joint selling and includes tools like in-region support, expansive training and marketing resources to drive partner growth and win more deals, according to the statement.

Commvault Enhances MSP and Aggregator Partner Programs

The enhanced program offers two tiers with clearly identified tier promotional requirements and incentives that reward partners for driving consumption of Commvault-powered managed services, according to the statement. MSP partners are also provided with flexible licensing and consumption options that include both subscription and utility agreements to align with customer demand. Commvault offers free training resources and curriculums designed to build MSP and aggregator competency, as well, the company said.

In addition, Commvault plans to add its Metallic cloud storage service for MSPs to its Partner Advantage Program later this year, enabling its MSP partners to broaden their service catalogs with cloud storage and backup and recovery capabilities, according to the statement.

Commvault Partner Program: Executive Commentary

“One of Commvault’s main objectives is to always provide our partners with Intelligent Data Services that help organizations protect and manage data and applications in an increasingly hybrid and multi-cloud world,” said John Tavares, vice president, global channels and alliances at Commvault. “The enhancements to our MSP and Aggregator programs help our partners achieve these goals, meet challenges head-on, and future-proof their business. Our solutions are industry-leading and we provide the tools, benefits, experience, and support that enable partners to help their customers safely protect and manage their data in any environment – on-prem, cloud, or SaaS.”