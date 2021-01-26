Communication Technology Services Acquires ClearSky Technologies

The acquisition of ClearSky bolsters CTS’s network solutions capabilities which will help speed deployment of private LTE and 5G networks.

Wireless services provider Communication Technology Services (CTS), a portfolio company of Astra Capital Management, has acquired Orlando, Florida-based MSP ClearSky Technologies for an undisclosed amount.

CTS Acquires ClearSky: Bolstering 5G Capabilities

ClearkSky offers a range of managed services that help in the planning, deploying and managing of wireless communications. The company was an early entrant into the private wireless network space, with deployments in industries like warehousing and hospitality.

The acquisition bolsters CTS’s network solutions capabilities and expertise, which will help with the successful deployment of private LTE and 5G networks, the company said.

ClearSky’s Forte product can help accelerate the integration of Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) deployments into carrier networks, which are often deployed in tunnels and other underground structures to improve coverage.

Founded in 1990, CTS’s specialty is providing in-building and campus wireless solutions. In-building is the practice of ensuring wireless coverage within buildings and tunnels, and has numerous public safety applications.

CTS Acquires ClearSky: Engaging Private Wireless Network Markets

CTS Chief Executive Officer John Tegan III commented on the acquisition:

“ClearSky’s managed services portfolio coupled with CTS’ national scale and long history of engineering, designing, constructing and servicing in-building wireless networks positions us to provide a valuable and inclusive suite of services to the private wireless network marketplace.”

ClearSky CEO, Mike Roudi, added:

“The ClearSky team is very excited to join the CTS family. Combining ClearSky’s product offerings with CTS’ nationwide footprint and deployment expertise will give us a massive competitive advantage in the emerging private wireless network markets.”

Roudi will join the CTS management team and lead its managed services business, the company announced. ClearSky has less than 20 employees, nearly all of whom will join CTS.