Commnet Broadband Acquires Sacred Wind Enterprises
Commnet Broadband has acquired Sacred Wind Enterprises, a private, rural telecommunications provider in the U.S. Southwest. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Commnet Acquires Sacred Wind
Commnet, founded in 2000, is based in Castle Rock, Colorado. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of ATN International, Inc. and has 63 employees listed on LinkedIn. Commnet’s areas of expertise include carrier solutions, 5G, business solutions, internet access, enhanced IP services for enterprise, state/local government, education, healthcare or small business, residential solutions including fiber and fixed wireless.
Sacred Wind, founded in 2006, is based in Yatahey, New Mexico. The company has six employees listed on LinkedIn. Sacred Wind is a privately-owned rural telecommunications services provider that was created to bridge the digital divide for tribal communities in New Mexico.
The acquisition of Sacred Wind Enterprises will help Commnet expand its infrastructure reach and broadband services in the rural Southwest U.S. as well as increase Commnet’s wholesale carrier, residential and business broadband services, the companies said.
Commnet Acquires Sacred Wind: Executive Perspectives
Tom Guthrie, CEO, Commnet Broadband, commented on the news:
“We know closing the digital divide is more important than ever. We are committed to our rural and tribal customers in the Southwest and expanding high-speed internet to those who don’t have it. Commnet Broadband has long served carrier customers in the region and, in addition to an expanded high-quality data network for carrier customers, is now serving consumers and businesses through our network expansion. Sacred Wind has an excellent reputation serving consumers and businesses in New Mexico through its fiber-based network. The Sacred Wind team has a philosophy that matches our own and augments our capacity for developing bandwidth infrastructure in the Southwest. They are currently executing against a healthy backlog of fiber builds to grow their regional footprint and bring a pipeline of additional projects at various stages of maturity. Together, we are stronger and can expand faster to serve more customers with affordable, reliable, high-speed broadband.”
John Badal, CEO, Sacred Wind, added:
“Sacred Wind Enterprises is dedicated to serving customers in New Mexico with affordable, reliable broadband. It’s critical for education, healthcare, safety, and economic growth. Together with Commnet Broadband, we can continue to grow and provide high-quality service to more customers in our region.”
