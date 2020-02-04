Comcast has acquired Blueface for unified communications as a service (UCaaS) business expertise. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Blueface, founded in 2004, offers landline, hosted PBX, VoIP, managed services, Skype for Business and unified communications services. The acquired business is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland — with offices in New York, Philadelphia, Rome, Madrid, and London.

The deal boosts Combast Business’s cloud, voice and UC capabilities, the buyer asserts. Existing Blueface customers will continue to receive their existing services, and the company’s international data privacy practices remain in place.

Comcast Acquires Blueface: UCaaS Deal Details

In a prepared statement, Comcast Business President Bill Stemper said:

“The addition of Blueface’s Unified Communications (UC) solution to the Comcast Business portfolio will provide customers access to industry-leading audio and video tools to connect employees across devices and locations. Whether connecting within a company or directly to customers, Blueface technology, powered by Comcast Business, will provide businesses a seamless communications experience. We look forward to delivering innovative solutions that enable businesses to help power employee productivity and extraordinary customer experiences in 2020 and beyond.”

Added Blueface CEO Alan Foy:

“Blueface is the only truly global Unified Communications-as-a-Service platform that can equip service providers with a customised unified communications solution for businesses large and small. We are thrilled to join Comcast and work with the Comcast Business team to invest in and scale our technology roadmap to create compelling B2B product offerings. Together, we will enable businesses to connect better with an unmatched network and suite of communication tools that enable improved employee productivity.”

Blueface has M&A experience. The company in January 2018 merged with Star2Star Communications of Sarasota, Florida. The result was a $500 million, top 5 UCaaS provider, the companies said at the time.