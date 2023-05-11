Comcast Business, Fortinet, Exclusive Networks Team Up For New MSP Offerings

Comcast Business, Fortinet and Exclusive Networks are providing a new distribution sales route and managed SD-WAN for VARs and MSPs.

The three companies have teamed up to provide a new distribution sales route and managed SD-WAN services for value added resellers (VARs) and MSPs. The collaboration expands the Comcast-owned Masergy Guardian Portfolio, adding additional sales routes and helping resellers offer fully managed SD-WAN and security management services in more markets, the companies said.

The joint Comcast Business and Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution will now be available to resellers through Exclusive Networks.

The companies say the agreement brings together Comcast Business’ network and managed security services, Fortinet’s Secure SD-WAN solution, and Exclusive Networks’ global expertise, which will help address the growing demand for remote work connectivity.

Fortinet brings with it its popular FortiGate Next Generation Firewall (NGFW) to the deal, while Exclusive Networks brings its loyal following of partners.

Comcast Business Teams With Exclusive Networks and Fortinet: Leadership Insight

Bill Madison, Vice President of Global Channel Alliances, Comcast Business, commented:

“Comcast Business is a future-ready company working to accommodate the unique needs of our partners. By combining solutions tailored to resellers and distributors with our expanded sales routes, we are capitalizing on new opportunities, growing our portfolio and validating our Company’s position as a global leader in the managed services industry.”

Brian Vincik, SVP Americas at Exclusive Networks, said:

“Our collaboration with Comcast Business and Fortinet gives Exclusive’s ecosystem of specialist cybersecurity partners a unique and differentiated market proposition. The combination of the Masergy Guardian Portfolio, Fortinet’s leading SD-WAN solution and Exclusive’s unique approach to services, helps partners address the increasing needs of customers, create new revenue streams and drive business growth.”

John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO, Fortinet, added: