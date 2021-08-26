Comcast Acquires Masergy SD-WAN, SASE Network Services Business

Comcast Business is acquiring SD-WAN and SASE network service provider Masergy. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Masergy SD-WAN, SASE Business Background

Masergy supports roughly 1,400 customers across 100 countries. The company’s Performance Edge technology allows users to leverage SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) and SD-WAN services over public broadband connections. The technology is particularly timely and well-positioned for amid the continued remote work trend — which accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masergy, based in Plano, Texas, has 639 employees listed on LinkedIn.

Comcast Business plans to align its fiber network with Masergy’s services to further support those remote work customers. Additional Masergy services include unified communications, contact center and managed security services.

Comcast Business Acquires Masergy: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Comcast Business President Bill Stemper said:

“Masergy provides a perfect complement to our portfolio of enterprise services and solutions and will allow us to instantly and dramatically amplify our growth in the global enterprise market. We’re excited to welcome Masergy’s employees and leadership to Comcast Business as we bring continued innovation and superior experience to our customers.”

Added Masergy CEO Chris MacFarland:

“On behalf of everyone at Masergy, we are thrilled to join the Comcast Business family and are extremely excited for the next chapter of Masergy. We are confident that together we can significantly enhance our service offerings to businesses of all sizes in their journey to the cloud.”

Comcast did not disclose whether MacFarland will remain with the business. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and other customary conditions.