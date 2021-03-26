Canadian Network Provider Combat Networks Acquires Duologik and GDL

Duologik and GDL buys expand Combat’s portfolio to include archival and disaster recovery for on-premises and multi-cloud technology.

Canadian network provider Combat Networks has announced a pair of acquisitions, buying two privately held IT solution providers in the Toronto area. The company did not release the terms of either deal.

These are technology M&A deals number 201 and 202 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The acquired companies, Duologik and GDL, will expand Combat’s solution portfolio to include archival and disaster recovery for on-premises infrastructure and multi-cloud technology, according to the company.

Combat Networks Acquires Duologik and GDL

Founded in 2001, Combat Networks is headquartered in Ottawa with offices across Canada. The company’s clients include federal and provincial government departments, municipalities, healthcare, police force, education and Fortune 1000 companies.

GDL is located in Richmond Hill, Ontario and was established in 2005. The company offers managed IT and disaster recovery services and data availability management through hosting, virtualization and cloud services.

Duologik, founded in 1985, provides IT infrastructure for large Enterprise and Public Sector firms. The company solutions include offerings from HP Enterprise, Arcserve, WMWare, and Microsoft. Duologik will be re-branded as Combat Networks, according to the company.

Combat’s Acquisitions: Fully Managed Solutions

Christopher Emery, CEO of Combat Networks, commented:

“As Networking solutions evolve in the software-defined era, the IT skills and experience of the Duologik and GDL teams will strengthen Combat’s Managed Solution offerings. We look forward to offering fully managed solutions to our customers that not only include networking elements, but the IT infrastructure that underpins their worry-free operation. Working together, Combat and Duologik will accelerate our customers’ transition to next generation network solutions.”

Zoreena Abas, president of Duologik, added: