Colouring Department Acquires Stand Fast Technologies

Colouring Department of Dublin, Ireland has acquired Stand Fast Technologies of Austin, Texas, the Ritz Herald reports. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 255 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Stand Fast is a professional services consultancy. The company has roughly 70 employees who specialize in user experience (UX) design, enterprise software development and implementation services.

Colouring Department helps small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) to get online with a professional branding and website services. The company’s expertise includes Web and graphics design, SEO, Web development, branding, marketing automation, creative strategy, and analytics.