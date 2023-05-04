Colohouse Streamlines Colocation, Cloud and Managed Services Portfolio

Colohouse's brand refresh signifies a modern and strategic direction for the firm, and follows fortified product and service offerings.

Colohouse, a worldwide provider of small rack, colocation, cloud, and managed services, is streamlining its portfolio and unifying its seven unique entities and six brands under one brand, the company said.

In 2021, Colohouse embarked on an acquisition strategy with the acquisitions of Quonix, Data102, and Turnkey Internet. In 2022, Colohouse acquired Steadfast, which expanded its footprint to 28 locations in 22 cities, adding a total of six new locations from these acquisitions, the company said.

Colohouse Refreshes Brand to Unify Offerings

Now, the company is unifying its brand, enhancing its product strategy and refreshing its logo. The changes allow Colohouse to better streamline its end-to-end services, including cloud, bare metal, disaster recovery, and more to meet the market’s growing demands, according to the firm.

Colohouse has also introduced a new product strategy that is designed to meet the evolving needs of its customers. The company has expanded its service offerings to include cloud solutions, bare metal solutions, managed security services, and disaster recovery services. This strategic move allows Colohouse to provide end-to-end solutions to businesses of all sizes, helping them to optimize their IT infrastructure and achieve their goals.

Recently Colohouse has made dynamic changes within their executive leadership team with the recent appointment of Jeremy Pease as CEO along with Scott Fuhriman as the new CTO.

Executive Insight

Jeremy Pease, CEO of Colohouse, commented on the news: