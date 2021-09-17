Cloud Services Acquisition: ColoHouse Buys Lume Cloud

ColoHouse's acquisition of Lume Cloud includes the Cloud Anywhere suite, which allows customers to connect public and private cloud services.

Miami, Florida-based ColoHouse has announced the acquisition of Lume Cloud, a managed cloud services provider. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 570 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Lume Cloud began as a traditional managed service provider in 2012 before evolving to become a cloud and data center solutions provider.

The acquisition of Lume Cloud includes the company’s flagship solution suite Cloud Anywhere, which allows customers to connect public and private cloud services and optimize their cloud spend.

Lume Cloud’s CEO Kyle Verzello will continue to lead the cloud-based product suites and teams, according to ColoHouse.

About ColoHouse

Founded in 2009, ColoHouse is a global colocation, cloud, and managed services provider. The company has grown through various acquisitions over the years. Recently, ColoHouse itself was acquired 1547 Critical Systems Realty and Valterra Partners.

ColoHouse currently has more than 24 locations in seven different countries around the world.

ColoHouse Acquires Lume Cloud: Private Cloud & Colocation

Kyle Verzello, CEO, Lume Cloud, commented:

“ColoHouse’s acquisition of Lume Cloud illustrates our vested interest to further enhance our competitive edge in the marketplace, while enabling ColoHouse to offer more diverse geographical connectivity options and cloud solutions combined with world-class support that are essential to our customers. Increasingly, location matters for cloud solutions. Private cloud and colocation delivered where customers need infrastructure is a critical component to any cloud strategy. Together, ColoHouse and Lume Cloud have amazing synergies, and with this acquisition we can achieve the next level of growth for our ecosystem.”

Paul Bint, CEO, ColoHouse added: