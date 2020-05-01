Cohesity Layoffs 2020: Targeted Job Cuts At Cloud Data Protection Provider

Cloud data protection provider Cohesity has confirmed targeted layoffs that involved a “small percentage” of employees — or “well under 100” people, according to Silicon Valley Business Journal.

The cuts come less than one month after Cohesity disclosed a $250 million Series E funding round. Cohesity’s valuation was $2.5 billion at the time of the funding, the company said in the April announcement.

Cohesity has been a fast-growing provider of cloud-centric data protection, backup and disaster recovery (BDR) and other software services that protect hybrid IT systems. Key rivals include Druva, Rubrik and Veeam, among many others.

If Cohesity extends down-market into the SMB sector, additional rivals could involve MSP-friendly software and data protection companies like Acronis, Axcient, OpenText’s Carbonite, and Datto, among many others.

On the partner front, Cohesity in October 2019 hired Bill Lipsin as its VP of global channel sales. And in January 2020, the company named Commvault veteran Martin Gibbons as its head of channel in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa).

Cohesity Layoffs: Company Statement

Describing the recent job cuts, Cohesity offered this statement to the San Jose Business Journal:

Technology Industry: Targeted Layoffs

More than 300 startups have cut over 30,000 jobs since March 11, according to the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA).

Multiple technology companies — including startups and established businesses — have confirmed layoffs this week. The cuts include headcount reductions at robotic process automation (RPM) software provider Automation Anywhere, and cybersecurity firm FireEye, among others.

Also, artificial intelligence startup Wave Computing Inc., a Santa Clara-based startup that had about 200 employees and a $600 million valuation when it last raised funds in 2018, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization this week, Silicon Valley Business Journal reports.

