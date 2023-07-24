Cognizant Extends Collaboration With Gilead Sciences for Digital Transformation

Cognizant has expanded its collaboration with Gilead Sciences, a prominent biopharmaceutical company, in a partnership valued at $800 million over the next five years.

The new agreement involves Cognizant managing Gilead’s global IT infrastructure, platforms, applications, and advanced analytics, with a focus on accelerating its digital transformation. The partnership aims to enhance Gilead’s operations, particularly in bringing critical medicines for diseases like HIV, viral hepatitis, and cancer to the market faster, the companies said.

Accelerating Digital Transformation

In the pharmaceutical industry, digital transformation has been slower compared to other sectors. Gilead seeks to change that trend through its partnership with Cognizant.

Cognizant’s role will encompass several key areas, including enhancing the client experience for Gilead’s BioPharma customers, expanding cloud operations, and digitally transforming the business, the company said. Cognizant aims to enhance Gilead’s customer service experience and drive manufacturing efficiencies by leveraging Generative AI (GenAI) and AI automation.

Cognizant will continue to provide support for all of Gilead’s enterprise data and analytics platforms across various business functions, ensuring the implementation of the latest and most relevant technologies to achieve differentiated business outcomes.

Cognizant Extends Gilead Partnership: Executive Commentary

Marc Berson, senior vice president and CIO, Gilead Sciences, commented:

“Over the past three years, Cognizant has demonstrated quality delivery, adaptability and dedication to Gilead’s success. Through this collaboration, Cognizant has provided critical expertise to progress our digital transformation journey while enabling stable, secure operations. This has allowed us to advance research and commercialization of transformative treatments for some of the world’s most challenging diseases. We look forward to expanding this partnership to advance to the next phases of our capability roadmap.”

Surya Gummadi, executive vice president and president, Cognizant Americas, said: