Cognizant Acquires AWS Cloud, Microsoft Azure IIoT Partner Bright Wolf

Cognizant has acquired Bright Wolf, a Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud partner specializing in custom Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bright Wolf, founded in 2009, delivers design consulting, development, and digital transformation services for clients such as Caterpillar and ITW Hartness in manufacturing, energy, transportation, water, healthcare, agriculture, and more, Cognizant says.

Bright Wolf’s key areas of expertise include:

Connecting industrial equipment to create data-driven services and deliver predictive maintenance;

automating manufacturing, supply chain, and energy operations;

integrating enterprise data ­across machines, ERP and CRM systems; and

leveraging proprietary accelerators for IIoT deployments.

Cognizant Acquires Bright Wolf: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Malcolm Frank, president, Digital Business, Cognizant, said:

“Combining Bright Wolf’s experience in production-class IIoT deployments with Cognizant’s expertise in foundational IIoT technologies will increase our clients’ resiliency, operational efficiency, and competitive advantage,” said Malcolm Frank, President, Digital Business, Cognizant. “Companies are increasingly embracing IIoT, and Bright Wolf’s team of senior IIoT architects have delivered the business value others have struggled to achieve. We look forward to this talented team joining Cognizant.”

Added Peter Bourne, CEO of Bright Wolf:

“IIoT transformation can be a complex, high-stakes undertaking for any business. Bright Wolf has helped leading companies across industries realize their IIoT vision through our Zero Waste Engineering™ approach. We help ensure clients make the right investments at the right time and have the ability to scale as dictated by business and market needs. Our unique capabilities, together with Cognizant’s deep vertical industry knowledge, scale, and expertise in predictive analytics, AI, cloud, and IoT, will provide clients with an unparalleled partner on their IIoT journey.”

