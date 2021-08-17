Cognizant Acquires DevOps Software Talent From Hunter Technical Resources

Global IT consulting firm Cognizant has acquired the digital engineering arm of Hunter Technical Resources. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 521 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021.

Hunter Technical Resources is a privately-held digital engineering and project management agency based in Atlanta, Georgia. The company’s engineers specialize in full-stack development, machine learning, DevOps, systems architecture, and data science, the seller says. Hunter will continue to operate its project management business as an independent entity, the seller said.

Cognizant Acquires Digital Engineer Assets: Executive Insight

In a prepared statement about the deal, Rajesh Nambiar, Cognizant’s president of Digital Business and Technology, said:

“This acquisition expands Cognizant’s access to the highly-specialized expertise our clients require to accelerate their digital transformation journey. Hunter Technical Resources has a long track record of sourcing high-value IT talent for blue-chip clients. Their unique, blended focus on technology and relationship building fits perfectly with Cognizant’s digital engineering franchise and our own client-first culture. We’re thrilled to expand our digital engineering capabilities in the U.S. as we welcome the Hunter team into our software product engineering family.”

Added Scott Hall, president, Hunter Technical Resources, said:

“Hunter Technical Resources was founded 20 years ago with one mission – recruit the best talent available, a passion we share with Cognizant. We are excited to have the digital engineering business we have built become part of Cognizant’s large and growing digital engineering enterprise.”

Cognizant’s M&A Digital Push

This is Cognizant’s sixth announced acquisition so far in 2021. The deals typically involve digital engineering, data and AI, cloud, and IoT. Hunter Technical Resources is the firm’s third digital engineering acquisition in the past year. Previous digital engineering deals include:

February 2021: Magenic, a privately held custom software development services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Magenic, a privately held custom software development services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. September 2020: Tin Roof Software, a custom software and digital product development services company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Other acquisitions from the company this year include: