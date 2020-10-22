Subscribe To Our Daily Enewsletter:

Cognizant Acquisitions: Technology Consulting Buyout List

Cognizant merger & acquisition list. Buyouts involve the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, artificial intelligence and analytics; and software product engineering firms.

by Joe Panettieri • Oct 22, 2020

Cognizant remains active on the M&A (merger and acquisition) front. The global IT consulting firm typically looks to acquire IT services businesses that focus on one to four strategic areas — such as:

  1. the Internet of Things (IoT);
  2. cloud;
  3. artificial intelligence and analytics; and
  4. software product engineering.

Moreover, the buyout targets typically focus on such platforms as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce and Workday. Noteworthy Cognizant acquisitions include:

  1. October 2020: Bright Wolf for Microsoft Azure & AWS cloud expertise in the IIoT area
  2. September 2020: 10th Magnitude for Microsoft Azure expertise
  3. August 2020: Tin Roof Software for custom software development
  4. July 2020: New Signature, a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP.
  5. May 2020: Workday SaaS partner Collaborative Solutions.
  6. March 2020: Salesforce cloud partner Lev.
  7. February 2020: Code Zero for cloud-based CPQ and billing consulting.
  8. February 2020: Salesforce partner El Technologies

