Cognizant Acquisitions: Technology Consulting Buyout List
Cognizant merger & acquisition list. Buyouts involve the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, artificial intelligence and analytics; and software product engineering firms.
Cognizant remains active on the M&A (merger and acquisition) front. The global IT consulting firm typically looks to acquire IT services businesses that focus on one to four strategic areas — such as:
- the Internet of Things (IoT);
- cloud;
- artificial intelligence and analytics; and
- software product engineering.
Moreover, the buyout targets typically focus on such platforms as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Salesforce and Workday. Noteworthy Cognizant acquisitions include:
- October 2020: Bright Wolf for Microsoft Azure & AWS cloud expertise in the IIoT area
- September 2020: 10th Magnitude for Microsoft Azure expertise
- August 2020: Tin Roof Software for custom software development
- July 2020: New Signature, a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP.
- May 2020: Workday SaaS partner Collaborative Solutions.
- March 2020: Salesforce cloud partner Lev.
- February 2020: Code Zero for cloud-based CPQ and billing consulting.
- February 2020: Salesforce partner El Technologies
