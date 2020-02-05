Cognizant Acquiring French Operations of Salesforce Partner EI-Technologies

IT services and digital consulting giant Cognizant is acquiring the French operations of Salesforce specialist EI-Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

IT services and digital consulting giant Cognizant is acquiring the French operations of Salesforce specialist EI-Technologies for an undisclosed sum.

This is M&A deal Number 96 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the complete M&A deal list here.

Based in Paris, EI-Technologies is a privately-held digital technology consulting firm. The deal will complement Cognizant’s global Salesforce practice and expand client resources in Europe, the company said.

The deal would add approximately 345 employees in France, the company said. The planned acquisition still requires consultation with regulatory bodies and would be subject to customary closing conditions.

Cognizant Buyout Executive Perspectives

Brian Humphries, Cognizant CEO, commented:

“We’re determined to help our clients become fully digital, data-enabled, customer-centric businesses. Cloud has changed the way IT is delivered across infrastructure, applications and platforms, and is one of our strategic focus areas. EI-Technologies, based in France, would not only support our effort to further scale our international business but also add Salesforce expertise and capabilities to our cloud management portfolio.”

Béchara Raad, founder and CEO of EI-Technologies, commented:

“We’re excited at the prospect of bringing our expertise and deep relationships within the Salesforce ecosystem together with Cognizant’s rich knowledge and extensive capabilities in digital transformation as a whole. Joining Cognizant would enable us to address a wider range of client needs — including automation, artificial intelligence, customer experience design and more — that are emerging in the digital economy, and to pursue projects on a larger scale.”

Cognizant is growing both organically and through ongoing acquisitions. This deal comes just two days after the Teaneck-based company announced the acquisition of Code Zero Consulting, another Salesforce-centric consulting firm.

Among Cognizant’s recent acquisitions:

Contino, an Amazon Web Services cloud consulting firm that also works closely with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Acquiring Zenith Technologies, a privately-held life sciences company from Cork, Ireland.

Salesforce Expertise

Founded in 2008, EI-Technologies is a Salesforce Platinum Partner, and its EI-Institut is among the largest Salesforce Authorized Training Delivery Partner centers in Europe. The company also specializes in Microsoft collaboration platform solutions and CIO advisory services.

Cognizant’s Salesforce Certified Consultants are now working in more than 35 countries.

This is just the latest in a row of Salesforce-related acquisitions as companies partnered with the American cloud-based software company continue buying each other up.

Private equity and venture capital firms have also dipped into the market at times, investing money into Salesforce ISVs (independent software vendors). ChannelE2E is tracking Salesforce acquisitions and a full summary of our coverage can be found here.