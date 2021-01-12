Cognizant Acquires Digital Transformation Consulting Firm Servian

Cognizant has acquired Servian, an enterprise transformation consultancy that specializes in data analytics, AI, experience design and cloud.

Cognizant has acquired Sydney, Australia-based Servian, an enterprise transformation consultancy that specializes in data analytics, artificial intelligence, digital services, experience design and cloud.

Servian partners with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, HashiCorp, Informatica, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat, Salesforce, Snowflake, and Talend. The Cognizant-Servian deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory clearance and other closing conditions. Financial details were not disclosed.

Cognizant Acquires Servian: Expanding Cloud and Data Team

Founded in 2008, Servian works with companies across a number of verticals including banking, telecommunications, insurance, retail, and government sectors.

The acquisition of Servian significantly expands Cognizant’s integrated, end-to-end digital transformation capabilities in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), the company said.

Servian’s more than 500 technology and consulting professionals, based primarily in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), will join Cognizant, doubling the size of Cognizant’s cloud and data team in ANZ, the company announced.

Cognizant Acquires Servian: An Inflection Point

Jane Livesey, CEO, Cognizant Australia and New Zealand, commented on the deal:

“Enterprises in Australia and New Zealand are at an inflection point in their digital adoption. Cognizant’s extensive digital expertise combined with Servian’s strengths as the premier technology partner in the region will open up the full power of digital transformation for our Australasian clients. We look forward to welcoming Servian’s talented digital-native professionals to Cognizant.”

Tony Nicol, founder and CEO, Servian, said:

“Enabling clients to leverage their data assets for accelerating business transformation and driving competitive advantage is at the heart of our success. We share Cognizant’s passion for innovation powered by digital technologies. With Cognizant’s deep industry expertise and global scale, we will be able to apply our strengths in strategic advisory, engineering delivery, and managed services across an even broader spectrum of challenges and opportunities presented by the digital economy.”

Cognizant’s M&A Plays

This is Cognizant’s tenth digital-focused acquisition since January 2020, as the company has made moves to accelerate its capabilities and growth in data and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, cloud and Internet of Things (IoT) around the globe.

Cognizant has announced approximately $1.4 billion in acquisitions over the past 12 months in those areas, the company says.

