Cognizant Acquires SAP Cloud Consulting Partner Utegration

Cognizant has acquired Houston, Texas-based Utegration LLC, a consulting and solutions provider specializing in SAP technology products for the energy and utilities sectors.

This is technology M&A deal number 1,017 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

Cognizant Acquires SAP Cloud Partner Utegration

Cognizant is based in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company has 317,288 employees listed on LinkedIn. Cognizant’s areas of expertise include interactive, intelligent process automation, digital engineering, industry & platform solutions, Internet of things, artificial intelligence, cloud, data, healthcare, banking, finance, FinTech, manufacturing, retail, technology and Salesforce applications.

Utegration, founded in 2008, is based in Houston, Texas. The company has 402 employees listed on LinkedIn. Utegration’s areas of expertise include SAP For ISU, Utility4U Cloud Platform, Strategic SAP Application Managed Services, AMI-Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Optimizing SAP Finance, Analytics for Utilities, SAP S/4HANA, utility asset performance management, customer experience and customer billing.

The acquisition will broaden Cognizant’s intellectual property portfolio and expand the companies’ SAP expertise. Cognizant will gain approximately 350 employees in North America and India upon the close of the acquisition, the companies said.

Rob Vatter, EVP of Cognizant’s Enterprise Platform Services, commented on the news:

“We believe Utegration’s rich industry expertise and differentiated portfolio of energy and utilities-focused products and accelerators is a perfect complement to our SAP practice. In bringing together Utegration’s experienced, specialist team with our global scale in SAP and digital transformation, we have a strong new set of capabilities designed to address the market’s critical transformation needs.”

Bart Thielbar, president and CEO, Utegration, added:

“Combining our strengths with Cognizant is a win for our clients and our colleagues. Utegration has grown with a singular focus on the needs of energy and utilities businesses, and becoming part of Cognizant expands the scope and scale we have to deliver for clients, including beyond the energy sector. We could not be more pleased to be joining a team that shares our values and commitment to innovation, client service, and providing a great culture for our people to grow their careers.”

Cognizant, SAP M&A Activity

Cognizant remains active in the M&A market, and M&A activity in the SAP partner ecosystem also remains strong. Key buyers have included such global systems integrators, consulting giants and MSPs (managed IT service providers) like Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, Deloitte, Dimension Data, HCL, IBM and NTT Communications.

The goal, in many cases, involves a regional or talent land grab — designed to help end-customers accelerate migrations from on-premises applications to cloud-based SAP options across ERP (enterprise resource planning), CRM (customer relationship management), HANA and more. More recently, SAP partner M&A deals have also focused on supply chain security and application security expertise. You can see a full list of SAP partner M&A activity here.