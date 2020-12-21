Cognizant Acquires AWS Partner Inawisdom

Cognizant has acquired UK-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner Inawisdom for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2016, Inawisdom provides cloud-native, full stack solutions built using AWS. The company will be folded into Contino, another company in Cognizant’s Digital Business group, where it will help provide end-to-end cloud-native AI and machine learning solutions. Contino is based in London and was acquired by Cognizant in 2019.

Inawisdom is also based in the UK and has additional operations in the Netherlands.

Cognizant Acquires Inawisdom: Experts in AI and Machine Learning

Malcolm Frank, president, digital business, Cognizant, commented:

“Businesses succeed or fail by the speed and quality of their decisions, ­and the best business decisions are informed by data and AI. We are pleased to welcome Inawisdom’s skilled team to Cognizant and further accelerate our innovation on data modernization and intelligent decision-making. Cognizant and Inawisdom’s clients will benefit from our shared, deep relationships with AWS and our combined expertise with AI, machine learning, cloud, and data analytics.”

Neil Miles, CEO, Inawisdom, said:

“As a committed and proven expert in AI and machine learning, we are excited to join Cognizant and build on Inawisdom’s unique combination of accelerators and skills. Our combined strength will further support customers in embedding data-driven decision-making into their organization, increasing their speed to business value and long-term market differentiation. Being part of Cognizant provides access to a wider, global network of AI and machine learning professionals, and a wealth of new capabilities that will expand our joint service offerings for successful data transformation.”

Cognizant’s M&A Plays

Inawisdom marks Cognizant’s ninth acquisition in 2020. Cognizant has invested more than $1.1 billion this year alone for acquisitions in these areas, the company said. Here’s a list of all Cognizant M&A deals.