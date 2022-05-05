PE-Backed Codestone Acquires SAP Consulting Firm Clarivos

Codestone, backed by private equity firm FPE Capital, has acquired SAP ERP software consulting firm Clarivos. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Codestone Acquires SAP, Microsoft Partner Clarivos

Codestone is based in Poole, United Kingdom, with operations across the UK. The firm is an SAP and Microsoft Gold partner specializing in the delivery and management of SAP Cloud ERP, analytics and enterprise performance management (EPM) solutions.

Clarivos is an SAP ERP, Analytics and EPM specialist with expertise in business intelligence and SAP Business ByDesign, according to Codestone.

The acquisition will bolster Codestone’s digital platform capabilities around ERP, EPM and BI and Codestone expects it will generate £10 million in incremental revenue and £2 million in incremental adjusted EBITDA over the next 12 months.

Clarivos’ team of more than 70 people will join Codestone; the Clarivos team delivered over 350+ successful EPM and ERP projects across the EMEA region, the company said. The Clarivos leadership team will remain within the expanded group, which will operate as Clarivos, a Codestone Company, and Kirit Patel, Clarivos’ executive director, strategy and execution, will now become the director of mid-market and large enterprise and sit on the Codestone operational board, the companies said.

Codestone Acquires Clarivos: Differentiated SAP Services

Jeremy Bucknell, co-founder and CEO, Codestone says,

“This agreement complements our award winning SAP ERP and Microsoft Cloud offerings and creates one of the most differentiated SAP services in the market. It is perfectly aligned with our customer-centric, cloud-first strategy and will drive greater focus on strategic execution and operational excellence to the Group’s already significant value creation.”

Kirit Patel, executive director, strategy and execution, Clarivos, added: