Coalfire, Carahsoft, and Google Public Sector Join Forces

Cybersecurity firm Coalfire, IT solutions provider Carahsoft Technology Corp., and Google Public Sector have partnered to create public sector opportunities for customers on Google Cloud.

The group will start by expediting the FedRAMP Authority to Operate (ATO) certification process – a standardized framework designed to assess the security of cloud service providers (CSPs) that offer services to the U.S. federal government.

Carahsoft will deliver Coalfire’s FedRAMP expertise to Google Cloud’s state, federal, and institutional customers, enabling them to achieve FedRAMP authorization efficiently and cost-effectively. The collaboration aims to reduce financial barriers to entry associated with FedRAMP compliance and open new markets for clients in the public sector, according to the companies.

Coalfire-Carahsoft-Google Partnership: Leadership Commentary

Troy Bertram, managing director of Google Cloud’s Public Sector Partner Ecosystem, commented:

“With the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program now the law of the land, achieving FedRAMP certification has quickly evolved from cost burden to exponential business opportunity. Whether or not our clients are selling into government markets or looking ahead to renewing contracts, Coalfire’s disruptive services portfolio and ability to provide enterprise SaaS companies with FedRAMP advisory and assessment services that accelerate time to market is a mission-critical differentiator for government contractors.”

Craig P. Abod, president, Carahsoft, said:

“The FedRAMP roadmap leads to a threat-informed approach to risk management, and the FedRAMP Authorization Act passed in December of last year opens new opportunities for companies to test once and certify many times with reciprocity among agencies. From gap and desired architecture analysis to audit-ready, this partnership with Coalfire enables Carahsoft technology partners operating in Google Cloud to confidently accredit and deploy FedRAMP-compliant environments within an accelerated timeline. Carahsoft and its ecosystem of partners are excited for the opportunity to offer public sector customers a greater variety of FedRAMP-certified solutions deployed on Google Cloud to achieve their mission goals.”

Tom McAndrew, CEO, Coalfire, added:

“Bringing disruptive and cost-effective FedRAMP services to companies on or considering Google Cloud through channel leader Carahsoft now enables customers to accelerate or expand their sales opportunities with the federal government. As a FedRAMP pioneer, we have a 100% pass rate on FedRAMP environments we’ve built. This partnership enables a faster, more cost-effective path for companies considering FedRAMP.”

About Coalfire

Coalfire, recognized as a trusted FedRAMP auditor and assessment body for Google Cloud, brings its extensive experience and expertise to the partnership, the companies said. The collaboration with Carahsoft and Google Public Sector aims to help clients navigate the complexities of FedRAMP and seize the business potential it offers.