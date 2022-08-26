MSP M&A: Cloverleaf Networks Acquires Collaboration Platform Provider Ryver

Cloverleaf Networks has acquired collaboration and internet-of-things (IoT) platform Ryver. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Cloverleaf Networks Acquires Ryver

Cloverleaf Networks, founded in 2011, is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company has seven employees listed on LinkedIn. Cloverleaf Networks’ areas of expertise include cloud communications, VoIP, managed WAN, SD-WAN, bandwidth aggregation, unified communications, UCaaS, software-defined networking, bandwidth aggregation, cybersecurity, managed services and carrier aggregation.

Ryver, founded in 2015, is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The company has five employees listed on LinkedIn. Ryver’s areas of expertise include team communication, task management and workflow automation.

Cloverleaf Acquires Ryver: Executive Insights

Joe Faherty, founder and CEO at Cloverleaf Networks, commented on the news:

“We are thrilled to add the technology of Ryver and combine it with the Cloverleaf stack of services. The need for businesses to find innovative ways to communicate has never been more apparent, and that need is driven by both an increasingly hybrid workforce, and the continued emergence of Internet of Things devices. By combining Cloverleaf’s vast portfolio of wireless and wireline connectivity, the power of our proprietary software CLOE, and the ability to both communicate and collaborate with not just users, but IoT enabled products, Cloverleaf has positioned itself to be the best choice for businesses to connect their people, places and devices.”

Pat Sullivan, CEO at Ryver, added:

“In 2014, we set out to solve the world’s email problem, and the result of that effort was Ryver: a world-class collaboration tool and IoT platform. In Cloverleaf, we have found a world-class partner to continue the work that Ryver had set out to accomplish, and we look forward to watching Ryver continue to grow.”

UCaaS M&A Activity

Though unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) giant RingCentral recently announced some layoffs, the space remains a steady market for mergers, acquisitions and private equity deals.

M&A activity typically involves UCaaS companies that offer cloud- and software-based solutions for collaboration, voice, video, and contact center-as-a-service.

ChannelE2E has a UCaaS M&A deal list, which we update regularly. Some recent deals include:

