CloudScale365 Acquires Moore Communications Systems

Nashville, Tennessee-based MSP CloudScale365 has made its second acquisition of 2020.

The latest deal involves Southampton, New Jersey’s Moore Communications Systems (MCS), a telecommunications company that has had a strong presence in the New Jersey and Philadelphia marketplaces for the last 20 years. All MCS employees will remain after the acquisition, the company said.

According to CloudScale365, MCS has hundreds of legacy customers across the state for cabling, SD-WAN, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), and Avaya support services.

CloudScale365, which provides hosting, network, and desktop support to around 5,000 organizations in 21 countries, expects to migrate its customers into either Virtual Desktop or Managed Desktop solutions. MCS’ customers will be added to the CloudScale365 group practice, the company said.

MCS Acquisition: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Tim Moore, CEO of MCS stated:

“We are very excited to now be able to offer the entire portfolio of Cloud & Managed Services to our extensive base of business with the CloudScale365 Platform. We had many potential acquirers, however CloudScale365 was the best fit for their quality of service for our customers.”

Jose Maldonado, VP of operations for CloudScale365, added:

“We are very pleased to acquire MCS and its employees. We have been trying to acquire a managed services provider in NJ/Philadelphia metro area for the last 18 months, and we liked the profile of their customer base and their needs to move to a VDI environment during this COVID pandemic.”

CloudScale365’s Acquisition History

CloudScale365 has offices in New York, Tennessee, and Delaware. Operating since 2005, the company is no stranger to acquisitions.

Most recently, CloudScale365 acquired Virtual Cloud Server provider eApps Hosting in February 2200. The company has inked at least half-a-dozen deals since 2017.