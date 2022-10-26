MSP M&A: CloudScale365 Acquires South Carolina Managed IT Services Provider Priorpoint

Managed cloud and IT services provider CloudScale365 has acquired managed IT services provider Priorpoint. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 924 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 2,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

CloudScale365, founded in 1996, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. The company has 27 employees listed on LinkedIn. CloudScale365’s areas of expertise include hosted Exchange, hosted Sharepoint, hosted cloud servers, managed co-location, public cloud, virtual private cloud, managed mobile devices, RMM, Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Office 365, cloud enablement, security and disaster recovery, business continuity, backup, endpoint security, platform-as-a-service, ops-as-a-service and managed firewall.

Priorpoint, founded in 2009, is based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The company has four employees listed on LinkedIn. Priorpoint’s areas of expertise include cloud backup, cloud computing, virtualization, private cloud, semi-private cloud, disaster recovery, business continuity, DRaaS, IaaS, hybrid cloud, IT services, Office 365, virus protection, managed IT, anti-virus protection, patch management, managed firewall, managed networks, RMM, VDI, remote desktop, terminal services and Office365.

The acquisition expands CloudScale365’s data center footprint and capacity and extends its reach into more geographic areas, the companies said.

CloudScale365 Acquires Priorpoint: Executive Insight

Patrick Hannon, CEO of CloudScale365, commented on the news:

“We’re continuing to meet our goal of thoughtful expansion into strong U.S. markets, starting with Northern California last year. This most recent acquisition of Priorpoint provides increased data center capacity and additional managed cloud and IT service offerings. There is also great synergy between our corporate cultures—these are all benefits we’re excited to pass on to CloudScale365 clients.”

Jason Casey, CEO of Priorpoint, added:

“In today’s fast-paced, growing IT market, the expansive knowledge and high level of service of our combined organizations will set current and future clients and employees up for success. The team at CloudScale365 has vast experience merging companies for long-term growth, and the company shares the same passion and values that have served Priorpoint well when supporting our small- and mid-sized business customers.”

CloudScale365 M&A Activity

CloudScale365 has extensive M&A experience including the acquisition of Vivify Group and Vandelay Industries in 2021, Moore Communications Systems and eApps Hosting in 2020 and FuturTech Consulting in 2018.