UCaaS Company Cloudli Communications Acquires ConnectMeVoice

Cloudli Communications, a Canadian voice, data and messaging solutions provider, has acquired New Jersey-based ConnectMeVoice for an undisclosed sum.

Cloudli, founded in 1995, is based in Montreal, Quebec. The company has 58 employees listed on LinkedIn. Cloudli’s areas of expertise include unified communications, IP fax, FoIP, SIP trunking, UCaaS, cloud business phone, mobile business apps and business text.

ConnectMeVoice, founded in 2001, is based in Manalapan, New Jersey. The company has 11 employees listed on LinkedIn. ConnectMeVoice’s areas of expertise include hosted (cloud-based) VoIP phone systems, virtual PBX, voicemail, messaging and fax and custom telephony solutions.

About ConnectMeVoice

The acquisition strengthens Cloudli’s position in the North American market while expanding its cloud business communications offering to partners and customers in the U.S., the company said.

ConnectMeVoice’s product portfolio includes its own Clarity platform, contact center, text and chat, SIP trunking and more. Its offerings are designed for channel partners and resellers to be white-labeled by MSPs or integrated into third-party applications. The company’s solutions are delivered through its nationwide network of managed service providers, resellers and partners.

Cloudli will retain the existing ConnectMeVoice team to ensure continuity for its partners and customers, according to Cloudli. The company’s CEO Scott Seltzer will continue to manage day-to-day operations as general manager for ConnectMeVoice. Chris Van Wagoner, ConnectMeVoice’s chief operating officer, will assume the same role for the newly combined organization, Cloudli said.

Cloudli Acquires ConnectMeVoice: Executive Insight

Gavin Macomber, president and CEO, Cloudli Communications, commented:

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of ConnectMeVoice and welcome their talented team to Cloudli. The ability to offer ConnectMeVoice’s hosted VoIP, UCaaS and CCaaS solutions within Cloudli’s next-generation business communications portfolio will provide managed service providers, resellers, and small businesses with greater choice and flexibility as they transform their businesses to the cloud.”

Scott Seltzer, CEO, ConnectMeVoice, said: