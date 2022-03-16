cloudIT Expands Geographic Footprint With AllPro Technologies Buy

Phoenix, Arizona-based cloudIT, LLC has acquired AllPro Technologies to expand its national footprint and grow its customer base, according to cloudIT. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 274 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

AllPro was founded in 2002 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company provides managed IT services, low-voltage services for fire and security alarms, surveillance systems and networking, web development, business telephony and Apple Mac support.

Phoenix, Arizona-Based cloudIT Acquires AllPro Technologies

Founded in 2012, cloudIT specializes in custom IT and voice solutions and support, according to the company’s website. The company is actively pursuing acquisitions to expand its geographic reach and offer enterprise level, nationwide support for small, medium and large organizations throughout the United States, and the AllPro acquisition in the U.S. midwest is part of that initiative, the company said in a statement.

The addition of AllPro strengthens cloudIT’s core service offerings and builds upon its successful integration of five previous acquisitions, including the 2021 acquisition of Fortress Computer Pros and the 2019 acquisition of Computer Concern. The new combined company will have 74 employees, according to Vince Kent, cloudIT CEO.

Executive Commentary

Vince Kent, cloudIT’s CEO, commented on the news:

“AllPro adds a substantial presence in the Midwest region. Not only are they bringing over a large portfolio of clients, they are also adding years of industry-specific talent and experience to support our growing customer base. Together, we will accomplish our goal of becoming the best-in-class national Technology Service Provider that delivers industry-leading technology solutions, invests in our employees, and provides an exceptionally high level of service to our valued clients.”

Mel Cook, AllPro CEO, added: