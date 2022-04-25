CloudHesive Acquires AWS Customer Service Dashboard Provider Dextr

CloudHesive, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP backed by Strattam Capital, has acquired Dextr — which develops an omnichannel customer service and performance dashboard for the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud contact center.

This is technology M&A deal number 412 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022. See more than 1,000 technology M&A deals involving MSPs, MSSPs & IT service providers listed here.

MSP Expertise: Amazon Connect, Cloud Contact Center & Managed Cybersecurity

The CloudHesive-Dextr deal provides customers with agent management, contact center operations, and reporting capabilities for their Amazon Connect deployments, the buyer said.

CloudHesive, is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with offices in Norfolk, Virginia, Santiago, Chile, and Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company, founded in 2014, has 83 employees listed on LinkedIn.

CloudHesive AWS Competencies and Specializations include:

Managed Services Competency;

Managed Security Services Competency;

Migration and Modernization Competency;

End User Computing Competency;

DevOps Competency;

Digital CX Services Competency;

SaaS Services Competency;

Education Services Competency;

Public Sector; and

Microsoft Workloads Service and Competency.

On the security front, CloudHesive areas of expertise include cloud security, Alert Logic, Encryption as a Service, and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC).

Meanwhile, Dextr has five employees listed on LinkedIn. The company, founded in 2018, is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

AWS Contact Center Software Expertise: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, CloudHesive CEO Jim Walker said:

“We’re excited to bring the Dextr cloud platform into the CloudHesive portfolio. We can offer a truly unparalleled customer contact experience platform for our customers combining Dextr with our expertise in consulting and managed services for Amazon Connect and our Customer Connect software-as-a-service platform.”

Added Peter Buswell, founder of Dextr:

“CloudHesive’s status as an AWS Premier partner, excellent reputation, extensive footprint across the US and LATAM regions, and their deep knowledge and expertise with Amazon Connect make them the perfect choice to take Dextr to the next level. They’re a true leader and innovator in the cloud contact center space.”

Strattam Capital of Austin, Texas, invested in CloudHesive in June 2021. Financial terms, dollar figures and valuation information were not disclosed.