CloudBolt Acquires Kumolus for AWS, Azure Cloud Cost Management Software

CloudBolt Software is acquiring Kumolus, which develops a cloud management, automation, governance and cost optimization platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal 346 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2020. See the full M&A deal list here.

Kumulos launched the Cloud Management Platform (CMP) in 2016. Michael Salleo and Josh McGrath founded the Melbourne, Australia-based company in 2012, Kumolus also has offices in Asia and a growing network of global partners in APAC and the Americas.

Kumolus has customers in Australia, India, and Singapore and an ecosystem of technology, consulting, and MSP partners including NEC Australia, Advent One, and many others, according to the M&A statement.

CloudBolt is based in Rockville, Maryland. The acquisition strengthens CloudBolt’s cloud management platform with cost management, security, and governance capabilities, while positioning the combined company for rapid growth in APAC, the buyer says. The acquisition follows CloudBolt’s SovLabs acquisition, announced in June 2020, and is subject to customary closing and regulatory approvals.

CloudBolt’s cloud management platform and codeless integration solutions are deployed in enterprises worldwide for hybrid cloud, according to the company statement.

CloudBolt Acquires Kumolus: More Details

Kumolus is a SaaS-based CMP that provides continuous optimization for AWS and Azure environments, according to the company. Kumolus allows enterprise IT teams to discover and visualize their cloud environments, automate cost management, and continuously enforce security posture and compliance. Kumolus helps enterprises reduce cloud spend while meeting regulatory compliance standards like CIS and PCI-DSS, according to the statement.

Kumolus is recognized as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member and has achieved AWS Cloud Management Tools Competency Status, which enables agility, scale, resiliency and cost savings and provides cloud operations and governance best practices to help organizations make efficient use of their cloud resources, according to Kumolus.

Executive Commentary

In a prepared statement about the deal, Jeff Kukowski, chief executive officer of CloudBolt Software, said:

“As IT, security, and development organizations aggressively invest in hybrid cloud, the need for improved visibility, cost control, and security is paramount. As a SaaS-based solution, Kumolus strengthens CloudBolt’s long-standing mission of delivering rapid time-to-value to customers, and we’ll be in an even stronger place with Kumolus’ visualization, cost optimization, and governance capabilities. Moreover, as we grow our customer base beyond North America and Europe, we look forward to the momentum and partners that Kumolus has built to accelerate our growth worldwide.”

Added Josh McGrath, CEO and co-founder of Kumolus:

“CloudBolt continues to extend its leadership position with this acquisition by providing enterprises with the most innovative cost management, security, and governance capabilities for AWS and Azure. Kumolus’ and CloudBolt’s market-leading automation, orchestration, and provisioning capabilities create a powerful combination to help our joint customers and prospects worldwide better meet their hybrid cloud needs.”

Michael Salleo, chief technology officer and co-founder of Kumolus, concluded:

“The Kumolus team has worked exceptionally hard over the past few years to bring a leading SaaS-based cloud management platform to market, achieve AWS technical competency, and we’re thrilled that CloudBolt has recognized our leadership. We’re excited to join forces with CloudBolt and accelerate delivery of our solutions to customers globally.”

Cloud Cost Management Tools: Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in the cloud cost management tools market has been steady. Additional deals include:

June 2020: NetApp acquired Spot for public cloud cost optimization and compute management tools. Spot partners include major MSPs & key resellers.

NetApp acquired Spot for public cloud cost optimization and compute management tools. Spot partners include major MSPs & key resellers. May 2020: Turbonomic acquired ParkMyCloud, uniting two firms that specialize in application performance management, cloud migrations & cloud cost management tools.

Turbonomic acquired ParkMyCloud, uniting two firms that specialize in application performance management, cloud migrations & cloud cost management tools. October 2018: Flexera acquired RightScale for multi-cloud management and cost optimization tools across AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

Flexera acquired RightScale for multi-cloud management and cost optimization tools across AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform. May 2017: Kaseya acquired Unigma for MSP cloud cost management across AWS, Azure and Google Cloud.

Additional insights from Joe Panettieri.