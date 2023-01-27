Cloud Orchestration M&A: Dell Acquires Cloudify

“Dell Technologies announced that it has completed the acquisition of Cloudify,” a Dell spokesperson said of the deal. “The transaction allows Dell to continue to innovate our edge offerings.”

Cloudify is an Israeli startup specializing in cloud orchestration and infrastructure automation. Cloudify’s tools are used by cloud architects and DevOps engineers to manage containers, workloads and more across hybrid environments, according to the company. Cloudify spun out of GigaSpaces in 2017; the company’s founder and CTO, Nati Shalom, was also a co-founder of GigaSpaces. Since then, the startup has raised less than $8 million , and is backed by VMware, KPN, and Intel.