Cloud MSP Navisite Acquires AWS Partner Velocity Technology Solutions

Navisite, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP backed by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, has acquired Velocity Technology Solutions, a global cloud managed service provider (MSP) and Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is M&A deal number 13 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

The deal enhances Navisite’s service portfolio by adding deep enterprise application expertise and a robust cloud platform, according to the company. The Velocity Cloud Application Management Platform (VCAMP) is designed to simplify the migration and management of customer environments across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments.

The acquisition will also bolster Navisite’s managed services offerings around Oracle and SAP applications, supporting industry-specific enterprise resource planning services (ERPs) including Oracle E-Business Suite, PeopleSoft, and more.

Velocity was founded in 2003 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company has additional operations around North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Velocity is an AWS Premier Partner, certified as both a migration and MSP supporting Microsoft, SAP and Oracle applications, as well as an Oracle Platinum partner and certified MSP.

Navisite Acquires Velocity: Transforming In The Cloud

Mark Clayman, CEO of Navisite, commented:

“Organizations need a technology partner that not only offers modern cloud services and expertise to support their digital transformation goals, but also is capable of delivering rightsized solutions. Every step we’ve taken as a company, including this acquisition, has been focused on being that trusted partner and building a customer-centric portfolio of solutions.”

Steve Kloeblen, CEO of Velocity Technology Solutions, said:

“We look forward to what we can accomplish together with Navisite. With Navisite’s resources, global capabilities and complementary expertise, Velocity is positioned to become an even stronger partner for our customers growing and competing in the digital economy. Most importantly, our customers can expect greater breadth and depth of services to help them eliminate IT complexity, lower costs associated with monolithic software deployments and migrate and transform their businesses in the cloud.”

Navisite’s Growth Trajectory

In 2019, Navisite was itself acquired by RDX, which is backed by Madison Dearborn Partners, a major private equity firm with extensive MSP acquisition experience. Since then, Navisite has invested heavily in its own growth, unveiling a new executive team in 2019.

Recently, Navisite acquired Dickinson + Associates, a premier SAP Gold Partner. Previous to that, the company made two AWS-related acquisitions, buying Privo in June 2020 and clckwrk Limited in November 2019. Navisite was known as RDX at the time of the earlier deal.