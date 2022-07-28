Cloud-first Data Protection for MSPs: N-able Cove Explained
N-able CEO John Pagliuca & VP Stefan Voss describe Cove data protection strategy -- and the cloud-first implications for MSPs.
How has N-able expanded beyond its RMM (remote monitoring and management) software heritage for MSPs? The short answer involves an overall protect, manage and monitor strategy that also offers data protection and cybersecurity capabilities.
In our latest Pinot With Pag podcast with N-able CEO John Pagliuca, he pulls in VP Stefan Voss to explain the Cove data protection strategy — and its cloud-first implications for MSPs.
The conversation covers:
- 0:00 – Introductions.
- 1:15 – The broader N-able portfolio: What the company offers beyond RMM (remote monitoring and management) software for MSPs. 1
- :34 – Endpoint protection for MSPs: Anti-virus and EDR (endpoint detection and response) explained. Plus, email security, password management, patching and ticketing and more.
- 2:49 – In case all else fails: The backup strategy for MSPs.
- 3:50 – Stefan Voss, VP of product management for data protection at N-able: His background and focus.
- 5:30- Partnering with Chris Groot, GM, data protection, N-able.
- 6:03 – Today’s Wine: Undivided Pinot Noir.
- 7:36 – The data protection conversation with MSPs: Modern code for the modern service provider.
- 10:33 – Driving down the number of FTEs (full-time employees) that MSPs need to manage backups and cloud-based data protection.
- 11:29- Going beyond a cross-sell motion and promoting cloud-based data protection to all MSPs — even those that don’t run N-able’s own RMM solutions.
- 13:04 – Eliminating the need for on-premises data appliances, and embracing a direct-to-cloud architecture for simplified management and improved margins.
- 14:40- Data sovereignty for MSPs that need to protect customers on a region by region basis.
- 16:15 – Understanding the tailwinds involving cloud and SaaS, and the implications for partners — protecting workstations, servers and SaaS workloads from one MSP dashboard.
- 17:07 – Continued ransomware attacks — and a standby image approach to protect customers anywhere they want their data to reside.
- 18:13 – And don’t forget about managing more will less.
- 18:41 – Visit GoCove.com for more info on the the N-able cloud-first data protection strategy. Conclusion.
- 19:07 – Conclusion
