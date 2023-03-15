Cloud Consultant Six Nines IT Changes Name To Nextira

AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud partner Six Nines IT has changed its name to Nextira and will continue focusing on cloud migration.

Cloud consulting firm Six Nines IT has rebranded as Nextira.

The name-change is part of what the company calls its “vision for the future of cloud ecosystems that accelerate innovation and time-to-value.” The newly named Nextira, originally founded in 2008, works primarily within the game, media and entertainment, artificial intelligence, and similar industries.

The company has been an AWS Premier Consulting Partner since 2013 and is a Microsoft Azure Partner and a Google Cloud Partner.

Nextira’s Rebrand: Executive Commentary

Jason Cutrer, founder and CEO of Nextira, commented:

“The future of game development, filmmaking, manufacturing, advertising, health care—and more—rests in cloud-native innovation. Helping organizations migrate to the cloud is just the beginning. Together with our partners, Nextira is singularly focused on building the future for our customers today as they seek to transform into truly predictive enterprises through advanced cloud solutions and immersive technologies.”

Matt Brucker, COO and managing director, Nextira, added:

“It’s our mission as a leading cloud consulting company to deliver the expertise and resources organizations need at every step of their journeys. At Nextira, we’re working with customers across industries to identify, build and deploy the next generation of cloud technologies to seize a future with even greater possibilities.”

About Nextira

Nextira’s suite of capabilities extends to three practice areas, including:

Cloud-Native Innovation , which includes migrations services, cloud engineering and native app development, automation, development operations (DevOps), managed engineering services, Microsoft workload migrations, and full lifecycle support for evolving business needs and goals.

, which includes migrations services, cloud engineering and native app development, automation, development operations (DevOps), managed engineering services, Microsoft workload migrations, and full lifecycle support for evolving business needs and goals. Predictive Enterprise, which fuses cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications with high-performance computing (HPC), including PyTorch on AWS and its proprietary HPC Accelerator available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace—engineering focused data analytics and management to accelerate design, deployment and time to value for enabling advanced AI operations.

which fuses cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications with high-performance computing (HPC), including PyTorch on AWS and its proprietary HPC Accelerator available through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace—engineering focused data analytics and management to accelerate design, deployment and time to value for enabling advanced AI operations. Immersive Futures, which provides game, media and entertainment studios and creators with virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and Unreal Engine development tools that improve time to market, productivity, agility and deployment of the next generation of immersive technologies and products.

Nextira and its team members hold dozens of certifications through AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and others in development, solutions architecture, database, networking, security, DevOps, system operations, data AI and engineering, and more.