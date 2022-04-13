ClearShark Acquires Government IT Solutions Provider FedBiz IT

Cybersecurity and modernization technology provider ClearShark has acquired FedBiz IT, a government IT solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is technology M&A deal number 373 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2022.

ClearShark Acquires FedBizIT: Business Background

ClearShark is based in Hanover, Maryland and is an IT solutions provider focusing on cybersecurity, data center and cloud infrastructure, AI and data analytics and DevSecOps, the company said. ClearShark employs engineering talent and subject matter experts from the intelligence community, Department of Defense and Department of Energy, according to the firm’s website.

FedBiz IT Solutions, founded in 2011, is headquartered in Lessburg, Virginia. The company is an SBA-certified HUBZone, Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned and Veteran-Owned Small Business. FedBiz offers IT and emerging technology solutions to federal government clients.

FedBiz IT will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of ClearShark, the companies said.

Government IT Services M&A: Executive Perspectives

Brian Strosser, ClearShark President, commented on the news:

“The addition of FedBiz IT’s contracts capability and portfolio are particularly complementary and a natural extension to ClearShark’s focus on architecting solutions that help Federal agencies drive their modernization efforts and protect against cybersecurity threats.”

Don Tiaga, president, and Nina Tiaga, CEO of FedBiz IT, added:

“We are excited to be part of a high-performing company like ClearShark. This is an incredible opportunity to upgrade and expand our horizons in the Federal Government sector. Our employees have been the DNA of our success, and with their talent and experience, federal contracts, and the leadership of ClearShark’s highly successful team, we are confident we will be able to seize new opportunities ahead and remain the market leader in this segment.”

Government IT M&A Activity

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity involving government-focused IT service providers (ITSPs), MSPs, MSSPs, cybersecurity and technology consultancies has been steady to strong. Here’s a look at all government IT M&A deals that ChannelE2E has tracked. Some recent government IT acquisitions in 2022 include: