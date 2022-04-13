ClearShark Acquires Government IT Solutions Provider FedBiz IT
Cybersecurity and modernization technology provider ClearShark has acquired FedBiz IT, a government IT solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
ClearShark Acquires FedBizIT: Business Background
ClearShark is based in Hanover, Maryland and is an IT solutions provider focusing on cybersecurity, data center and cloud infrastructure, AI and data analytics and DevSecOps, the company said. ClearShark employs engineering talent and subject matter experts from the intelligence community, Department of Defense and Department of Energy, according to the firm’s website.
FedBiz IT Solutions, founded in 2011, is headquartered in Lessburg, Virginia. The company is an SBA-certified HUBZone, Economically Disadvantaged Women-Owned and Veteran-Owned Small Business. FedBiz offers IT and emerging technology solutions to federal government clients.
FedBiz IT will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of ClearShark, the companies said.
Government IT Services M&A: Executive Perspectives
Brian Strosser, ClearShark President, commented on the news:
“The addition of FedBiz IT’s contracts capability and portfolio are particularly complementary and a natural extension to ClearShark’s focus on architecting solutions that help Federal agencies drive their modernization efforts and protect against cybersecurity threats.”
Don Tiaga, president, and Nina Tiaga, CEO of FedBiz IT, added:
“We are excited to be part of a high-performing company like ClearShark. This is an incredible opportunity to upgrade and expand our horizons in the Federal Government sector. Our employees have been the DNA of our success, and with their talent and experience, federal contracts, and the leadership of ClearShark’s highly successful team, we are confident we will be able to seize new opportunities ahead and remain the market leader in this segment.”
Government IT M&A Activity
Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity involving government-focused IT service providers (ITSPs), MSPs, MSSPs, cybersecurity and technology consultancies has been steady to strong. Here’s a look at all government IT M&A deals that ChannelE2E has tracked. Some recent government IT acquisitions in 2022 include:
- April 2022: DMI, backed by private equity firm OceanSound Partners, acquired Aurotech.
- April 2022: NOWVertical acquired government cloud consultancy Allegient Defense.
- March 2022: Booz Allen Hamilton acquired EverWatch from private equity firm Enlightenment Capital.
- February 2022: Anser Advisory, backed by private equity firm Sterling Investment Partners, acquired government IT consulting firm IntegrateIT.
- January 2022: Private equity firm Godspeed Capital Management acquired Savli Group, a ServiceNow professional services partner focused on federal government agencies.
- January 2022: CACI acquired ID Technologies.
- January 2022: Federal Advisory Partners acquired Favor TechConsulting (FTC).
- January 2022: SolarWinds acquired government professional services firm Monalytic.
- January 2022: Godspeed Capital Management acquired Exceptional Software Strategies, a professional services firm focused on government cybersecurity and threat intelligence.
- January 2022: Private equity firm Washington Harbour Partners (WHP) acquired CollabraLink Technologies, a government technology solutions provider.
